Tabarez not getting carried away by Uruguay form

Uruguay coach Oscar Tabarez called on his team to stay grounded despite another win in World Cup qualifying.

A brace from Edinson Cavani and Nicolas Lodeiro's first-half header saw Uruguay retain top spot with a 3-0 victory over Venezuela on Thursday.

With six wins from their opening nine CONMEBOL qualifiers, Tabarez's men are well placed in their bid to reach Russia 2018.

However, the 69-year-old warned his team there is still plenty of work to do.

"This round is not over. No one says that everything will go well," Tabarez said.

"Everyone wants to qualify and that makes it very difficult. You have to value this... but with feet on the ground, knowing we need to win more games."

Next up for Uruguay is a trip to Colombia on Tuesday.