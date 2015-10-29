Tactical change crucial - Mihajlovic

AC Milan coach Sinisa Mihajlovic believes a tactical switch has led to his team's improvement after a 1-0 win over Chievo.

A 52nd-minute goal from Luca Antonelli was enough for Mihajlovic's men as they made it back-to-back victories.

The pressure has eased on Mihajlovic, whose side climbed up to eighth in the Serie A table.

Mihajlovic believes the tactical change has led to his team's improved results.

"I am the coach and I am paid to make the choices and I take the responsibility," the Serb told a news conference.

"We had difficulties with the 4-3-1-2 formation while with the 4-3-3 we're playing better and we get the best out of players like [Alessio] Cerci. I've known him for a long time and he can do even better.

"The lads are training well and I knew the results would come. Let's get ready for the next two matches and try and recover a couple of important players."

Mihajlovic is hoping Milan's winning run can continue into league matches against Lazio and Atalanta.

But the 46-year-old may still make further tactical switches.

"We have collected seven important points [including a draw against Torino] and we have improved the situation in the league table," Mihajlovic said.

"It is a confidence boost, but now we have Lazio and Atalanta and we need to try and pick up maximum points.

"It's a positive night as we won without conceding. Since changing formation, we are more compact. We have given away just three shots in three games.

"We give away less chances, we're solid and the players are happier.

"As soon as we have the other forwards available again, we will change our formation. We will see what happens."