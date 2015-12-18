TAD delays decision over Cheryshev case

A decision over Real Madrid's expulsion from the Copa del Rey has been delayed until December 28 by the Administrative Tribunal for Sport (TAD).

Madrid were initially expelled from the tournament after fielding Denis Cheryshev - who had accrued a suspension due to three yellow cards picked up while out on loan at Villarreal last season - in the first leg of their last-32 tie with Cadiz.

The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) rejected an appeal from the 2014 winners and TAD stated last week that no final decision over a second protest could be made as they did not have all necessary documentation.

TAD was expected to reach a decision on Friday, but has confirmed it is still waiting for Cadiz to supply the necessary documents to support their argument for Madrid's expulsion.

"The TAD would like to state that the case could not be addressed today [Friday] as Cadiz Football Club have not presented their arguments in this regard, having given them until December 23 in order to provide them," a statement read.

The case will be discussed at TAD's next scheduled meeting on December 28.

Madrid president Florentino Perez maintains Cheryshev was unaware of his suspension, making it invalid, and vowed to continue to fight the sanction even if their latest appeal is unsuccessful.

"The rules say [his suspension] is only effective if it's communicated personally to the player," he told Cadena SER.

"We'll see what TAD says. Otherwise, we'll go to the Contentious-Administrative courts."