Taider: Beating Belgium key for Algeria

Taider and his team-mates will be rank underdogs to defeat Marc Wilmots' side when they meet in Belo Horizonte on Tuesday.

Further fixtures against South Korea and Russia will follow, but Inter's Taider believes their first game is crucial.

"We have to proceed successfully in this competition," Taider is quoted as saying on FIFA.com.

"And this will only be achieved by recording a good result against Belgium."

Algeria captain Madjid Bougherra is under no illusions as to the task at hand when they meet Belgium, but is remaining positive.

"We know very well what lies ahead," Bougherra said.

"(We are) certain that the task will be difficult and everything is possible."

Striker Islam Slimani, meanwhile, added that the squad is desperate to do their country proud.

"We are determined to make this competition a special event," he said.

"We are determined more than ever to honour the reputation of Algerian football despite the difficulty of the task ahead of us in the group."