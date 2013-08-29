Taider ready for Inter role after Bologna move

The 21-year-old Algeria international midfielder switched to the Milan club after two seasons at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara.

Taider made his competitive debut as a late substitute in Inter's 2-0 win over Genoa on Sunday and is hoping he can become a regular under Walter Mazzarri.

"I'm confident and am thinking about the future," he said.

"I know what I can do. Fitness-wise I'm ready, and we all know the language of football out on the pitch. I've already played in Serie A, I know the football here, and the most important thing is that I'm physically fit."

After making his breakthrough into senior football with Grenoble, Taider went on to become a mainstay for Bologna.

Taider believes he made the right decision to join Inter, who face Catania in Serie A on Sunday.

"It's the right time to join because I've always wanted to come to a top club," he continued.

"I'm here and I'll give my all to try and achieve as much as possible with this team.

"I went on international duty at the end of the season, then on holiday. When I found out Inter wanted me and the clubs had agreed a fee I came straight here."

Taider's Inter team-mate Matias Schelotto has joined Sassuolo on loan, with the club also having an option for a co-ownership deal.