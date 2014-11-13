Tajikistan footballer banned for two years

Beknazarov tested positive for Methylhexaneamine after the match against Singapore on September 14.

He had been provisionally suspended in September, but the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) announced the ban on Thursday.

The AFC said Beknazarov was able to appeal the suspension to the appeal committee.

Earlier on Thursday, the AFC announced it was extending the suspensions of six Vietnamese players from Dong Nai to confederation level.

Pham Huu Phat, Nguyen Thanh Long Giang, Nguyen Duc Thien, Ha Niem Tien, Phan Luu The Son and Dinh Kien Trung were temporarily suspended in July for alleged match-fixing.

They are banned until January 23 2015 or until a final decision is reached.