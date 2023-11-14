Taken Woking from the Conference to the Champions League? Football Manager experts have the chance to earn a full-time role at professional club

Football Manager players have bragged about their exploits on the fan-favourite game for 20 years - but now they've been given the opportunity to earn a full-time role at a professional football club.

Marking the 20th anniversary of the game, Football Manager and Xbox have collaborated to launch The Everyday Tactician, which will give one gamer the chance to live out their dreams at National League side Bromley FC as a ‘Support Performance Tactician’.

The full-time role will involve shadowing and learning from all the coaching staff, including manager Andy Woodman, to understand the intricacies behind being in charge of a professional side. From the tactical setup to negotiations with players, the successful FM player will truly understand what it's like to work as a football manager.

A three-part documentary series will also be released in 2024, showcasing the journey of adapting from Football Manager to a professional club.

Football Manager players have a unique opportunity (Image credit: Xbox/Football Manager)

How to win full-time role as Support Performance Tactician at Bromley

Hopeful tacticians can apply by completing the Xbox achievement ‘Championes’ in FM24 on PC with PC Game Pass or Game Pass Ultimate, and on console with Game Pass for Console or Game Pass Ultimate.

The achievement requires guiding a team of choice to a domestic league title by Monday 4 December, before filling out a form with a one-minute video explaining why you're the perfect candidate for Bromley's new role.

After that, the finalists will be narrowed down and invited along to an interview with staff from Bromley. The winner will then follow the club for the second-half of the 2023/24 season, as they try to achieve promotion to the Football League.

The successful player will shadow Bromley coaches for half a season (Image credit: Xbox/Football Manager)

Bromley manager Andy Woodman is clearly excited at the prospect of welcoming a dedicated FM24 fan onto the staff at the club, recognising that the game certainly has transferable skills to the real world.

"At Bromley, we pride ourselves on being a community club so we're very much looking forward to welcoming an enthusiastic supporter to our backroom staff," Woodman said.

"There are definitely plenty out there who know how to guide us to glory in the Football Manager game so we're excited to welcome someone who can replicate that in the real world."

Meanwhile, Sports Interactive Studio Director, Miles Jacobson, believes that this opportunity will highlight just how life-like FM24 is to real football.

“Football fans are full of opinions on how their team can do better on the pitch – now with the help of Xbox and Bromley we can finally find out if their theories are right and follow the journey of 'The Everyday Tactician’," Jacobson said.

"I expect there might be a bit more to it than even we at Football Manager anticipate.”

Competition open only to legal residents of Great Britain and Northern Ireland 18+. Submission date ends 12/4/23. For full details and Terms & Conditions, see www.xbox.com/the-everyday-tactician