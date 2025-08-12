Football Manager fans will ADORE this retro release on Steam with FM26 updates still thin on the ground

It’s been a tough year for Football Manager fans, as we all wait for announcements and updates regarding FM26.

The postponement and then cancellation of FM25 in February has meant that die-hard fans of the management sim franchise have been stuck playing FM24 for almost two years now.

In fact, when the last FM game was released on November 6, 2023, Tottenham were second in the Premier League table and Luton Town were a top flight side. But while the wait for news regarding the next instalment goes on, FM fans do finally have something to look forward to.

FM25 sadly never saw the light of day (Image credit: Sports Interactive)

That’s because the game that started it all - 1982’s Football Star Manager- is set to be released on Steam.

This console version is a faithful remake of Kevin Toms’ 42-year-old original game that was released on the ZX Spectrum and went on to create the entire football management simulation genre.

The original game that influenced the entire football management simulation genre (Image credit: Kevin Toms Football Star Manager)

It would go on to sell more than 500,000 copies in its first six years, but the game’s greatest legacy is paving the way for the likes of Championship Manager and then Football Manager, which have revolutionised the computer game industry.

The newest versions of these games are light years away from the simplicity of Kevin Toms' Football Star Manager, but this is something that Toms is leaning into.

The trailer for the new/old game - which is released on August 14 - leans into this, harking back to a time when life was simpler and games ‘didn’t feel like a second job’, with the relaunched title proudly having ‘absolutely none of the features you've come to expect from modern gaming, so forget about your graphics card’.

This PC version comes after Toms released an acclaimed mobile version of his game for the App Store and Play Store nine years ago and will be released with FM fans still eagerly awaiting any updates regarding FM26.

News regarding this latest FM release, following last year’s cancellation of the game has been thin on the ground, although historically updates have tended to come at the end of the summer - so fans will be hoping for good news in the coming weeks.

But in the meantime, a blast of retro action will help pass the time nicely.