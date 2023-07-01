Football Manager 2024 will be 'the last of its kind' – Everything we know about FM24 including release date, new features, wonderkids and more

his is your Football Manager 2024 alarm: FM24 is just around the corner Yes, we know that you're probably still playing the current version of the game – but we've got exciting new updates and info about where the franchise is headed next.

Over the years, this game has become one of the most beloved video games of all time, spawning cult heroes and inspiring stories from its users. It's hard to believe it but yes – it's getting even bigger, better and bolder, as the world's greatest management sim evolves further.

So here's what to expect next time around. Football Manager shows no sign of slowing down in popularity any time soon and FM24 might just be most exciting version yet – and that's before we touch on what we know about FM25…

When will Football Manager 2024 be released? Early November. The last two games have both been released on November 8, with even FM21 arriving on schedule despite COVID-19 forcing the studio into working from home. A drastic change from this release schedule would likely have been referenced by studio director Miles Jacobson in a recent blog he made – so it's safe to assume to expect the same again.

Platforms

What platforms will Football Manager 2024 be available on? Football Manager 2024 will be available on PC, Mac, smartphone, tablet and console. It can be purchased on Steam, Epic Games, the Windows Store, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, the Apple Store, the Google Play Store and as of FM23, it's available on PlayStation 5.

How many versions of Football Manager 2024 will there be? Expect four versions of Football Manager 2023. These, according to Sports Interactive are… FM23: The full and unrivalled simulation experience

FM23 Console: Streamlined and optimised for console play

FM23 Mobile: The fastest way to reach the top of the game

FM23 Touch: Designed for slick and seamless progress Find out more from the official FM website.

Trailer

Is there a trailer for Football Manager 2024? Not yet – expect it early September.

New features

Transferable games

For the first time ever, you will be able to transfer your FM23 save to Football Manager 2024.

"This means, when you first launch Football Manager 2024, you'll be given the option to continue your FM23 story, picking up exactly where you left off – powered with the new features and revamps that FM24 will introduce," studio director Miles Jacobson revealed. "And it’s not only for this year’s version of the game that this feature will be active. It’s also the plan to bring saved games from FM24 into FM25, despite the big changes coming for FM25."

Is women's football coming to the next version of Football Manager? No – it's coming to FM25. In 2021, FFT spoke to Miles Jacobson and Chelsea women's manager Emma Hayes about the introduction of the women's game to FM and how it would change the game forever. Some assumed that this new database would be included on FM22 – but with FM23 out, we're still waiting. “We don’t talk about what we’re working on in the future, ever,” Miles told us. “But we need to build that data and we can’t be asking everyone to sign non-disclosure agreements. “Let’s just be honest and upfront about what we’re doing and build up that network. The various people that we’ve spoken to – the first question they ask is about the data and whether they can have it because there just isn’t enough.”

Other features

Other features haven't been revealed for FM24 – but rest assured that they will be coming.

"[The transferrable game feature] won’t be the only long-time requested feature update coming to FM24, and is one of many major tech projects we have been working on as a studio," Jacobson said.

Will Football Manager 2024 be the last in the series? No – despite Miles Jacobson cryptically calling it "the last of its kind". That just refers to FM25 being completely different. "Football Manager 2024 will be the 20th game in Sports Interactive’s Football Manager series, and will be the last of its kind," he said. "It’s a love letter to football and the FM series as we know it. "FM24 will be the closing of a chapter after 20 years at the top of the management simulation league. But it is far from being the end of our story…"

Wonderkids

We don't yet know who the big wonderkids of Football Manager 2024 will be – but we have a pretty good idea. Here are our picks for youngsters to keep track of across FM24.

