Football Manager 2024 will be 'the last of its kind' – Everything we know about FM24 including release date, new features, wonderkids and more
Football Manager 2024 is expected in autumn: so what does FM24 have in store for us next time around?
his is your Football Manager 2024 alarm: FM24 is just around the corner Yes, we know that you're probably still playing the current version of the game – but we've got exciting new updates and info about where the franchise is headed next.
Over the years, this game has become one of the most beloved video games of all time, spawning cult heroes and inspiring stories from its users. It's hard to believe it but yes – it's getting even bigger, better and bolder, as the world's greatest management sim evolves further.
So here's what to expect next time around. Football Manager shows no sign of slowing down in popularity any time soon and FM24 might just be most exciting version yet – and that's before we touch on what we know about FM25…
FM24: Everything we know about Football Manager 2024
Release date
When will Football Manager 2024 be released?
Early November. The last two games have both been released on November 8, with even FM21 arriving on schedule despite COVID-19 forcing the studio into working from home.
A drastic change from this release schedule would likely have been referenced by studio director Miles Jacobson in a recent blog he made – so it's safe to assume to expect the same again.
Platforms
What platforms will Football Manager 2024 be available on?
Football Manager 2024 will be available on PC, Mac, smartphone, tablet and console.
It can be purchased on Steam, Epic Games, the Windows Store, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, the Apple Store, the Google Play Store and as of FM23, it's available on PlayStation 5.
How many versions of Football Manager 2024 will there be?
Expect four versions of Football Manager 2023.
These, according to Sports Interactive are…
FM23: The full and unrivalled simulation experience
FM23 Console: Streamlined and optimised for console play
FM23 Mobile: The fastest way to reach the top of the game
FM23 Touch: Designed for slick and seamless progress
Find out more from the official FM website.
Trailer
Is there a trailer for Football Manager 2024?
Not yet – expect it early September.
New features
Transferable games
For the first time ever, you will be able to transfer your FM23 save to Football Manager 2024.
"This means, when you first launch Football Manager 2024, you'll be given the option to continue your FM23 story, picking up exactly where you left off – powered with the new features and revamps that FM24 will introduce," studio director Miles Jacobson revealed. "And it’s not only for this year’s version of the game that this feature will be active. It’s also the plan to bring saved games from FM24 into FM25, despite the big changes coming for FM25."
Is women's football coming to the next version of Football Manager?
No – it's coming to FM25.
In 2021, FFT spoke to Miles Jacobson and Chelsea women's manager Emma Hayes about the introduction of the women's game to FM and how it would change the game forever. Some assumed that this new database would be included on FM22 – but with FM23 out, we're still waiting.
“We don’t talk about what we’re working on in the future, ever,” Miles told us. “But we need to build that data and we can’t be asking everyone to sign non-disclosure agreements.
“Let’s just be honest and upfront about what we’re doing and build up that network. The various people that we’ve spoken to – the first question they ask is about the data and whether they can have it because there just isn’t enough.”
Other features
Other features haven't been revealed for FM24 – but rest assured that they will be coming.
"[The transferrable game feature] won’t be the only long-time requested feature update coming to FM24, and is one of many major tech projects we have been working on as a studio," Jacobson said.
Will Football Manager 2024 be the last in the series?
No – despite Miles Jacobson cryptically calling it "the last of its kind". That just refers to FM25 being completely different.
"Football Manager 2024 will be the 20th game in Sports Interactive’s Football Manager series, and will be the last of its kind," he said. "It’s a love letter to football and the FM series as we know it.
"FM24 will be the closing of a chapter after 20 years at the top of the management simulation league. But it is far from being the end of our story…"
Wonderkids
Football Manager 2024 wonderkids
We don't yet know who the big wonderkids of Football Manager 2024 will be – but we have a pretty good idea. Here are our picks for youngsters to keep track of across FM24.
Football Manager 2025
What will Football Manager 2025 look like?
Football Manager 2025 will be bigger, better, faster and on a brand-new engine, Unity.
"For many years now, we have been planning the next revolution of Football Manager, something we haven’t claimed since the 3D engine first came into the series back in FM09," Jacobson revealed. "We last had a revamp of the graphics engine running behind our match engine in 2017.
"So, Football Manager 2025, FM25 Console and FM25 Touch will be our first Football Manager releases to use a new engine – Unity. Incredibly well-known in the gaming space, Unity powers many of the best-known games in the world, from Genshin Impact through to the Cities Skyline series. Project Dragonfly explored a number of game engine partners, but after all our research was concluded, Unity was the clear favourite to take us into an exciting new era for the series.
"The switch to Unity is going to give us a lot more power graphically, across all formats, alongside powerful user interface tools. We’ve been working closely with Unity over the last few years to be able to deliver a whole new UI which will dramatically improve the ways you are able to interact with the game, both inside and outside of a matchday.
"For those of you who are not familiar with gaming technologies – in simple terms, FM25 will have a significantly better looking matchday experience - both on the pitch and the supporting stadium environments, alongside a vastly improved user interface that will dramatically improve how you navigate through screens and access all the information available to you as manager. We’ll also have new technology for Newgens and manager creation which are already looking really promising at this early stage."
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo.
Most Popular
By Ryan Dabbs
By Ryan Dabbs