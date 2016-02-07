Talk of Bayern rift amusing and annoying for Muller

Thomas Muller says talk of a rift in Bayern Munich's dressing room has left him both amused and annoyed.

A report in Germany last week cited leaked remarks from an unknown Bayern player who claimed the atmosphere under Pep Guardiola is at rock bottom, with the Catalan to depart the Allianz Arena for Manchester City at the end of the season.

There was further talk of unrest at Bayern when a newspaper claimed midfielder Arturo Vidal drank alcohol prior to training at a mid-season break in Qatar last month, something the Chile star denied and he - along with Bayern - also announced his intention to take legal action.

Germany forward Muller has also laughed off suggestions of a dressing room revolt and says all is well with the Bundesliga champions.

"It's quite amusing," he said after Saturday's 0-0 draw against Bayer Leverkusen. "To a certain extent it is also annoying.

"Especially when it is against individual players. I do not think that is right.

"Of course a little bit is constructed because of change in coach. It is an attempt to annoy Bayern. I understand that some in Germany want to see a smaller gap between first and second in the Bundesliga."