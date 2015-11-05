Talk of Gerrard Anfield playing return 'ridiculous' - Arena

Talk of Steven Gerrard returning to play for Liverpool this season has been branded "ridiculous" by LA Galaxy coach Bruce Arena.

Gerrard's 17-year association with Liverpool came to an end at the conclusion of the previous Premier League campaign as he joined the Major League Soccer side on an 18-month deal.

However, with Galaxy eliminated from MLS Cup contention having lost to 3-2 to Seattle Sounders last Thursday, reports have suggested the 35-year-old Gerrard would train with his boyhood club during the MLS off-season, with a potential playing role also thought to be in the pipeline.

That possibility has been ruled out by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and former United States coach Arena said: "I don't believe it [the speculation] is at all accurate.

"There's not any truth to any of this. It's ridiculous."

Asked about Gerrard potentially training with Liverpool to maintain his fitness during the MLS close-season, Arena added: "Of course. Why not?"