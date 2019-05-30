Tottenham face competition in chase for Ligue 1 midfielder

The 22-year-old has attracted interest from the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester City, Juventus and Manchester United after an impressive campaign for the Ligue 1 side.

Ndombele made 34 league appearances for Lyon in 2018/19, as well as helping them reach the last 16 of the Champions League, where they were eliminated by Barcelona.

The Evening Standard reports that Mauricio Pochettino’s side are considering a bid for the defensive midfielder, but could face competition from big clubs across the continent.

Real Betis midfielder Giovani Lo Celso is also on Spurs’ radar and while the Premier League club are unlikely to meet his £88 million release clause, they could raise funds for a move with the sale of Christian Eriksen, who has been linked with Real Madrid.

Further summer targets for the north London club are understood to be Leeds teenager Jack Clarke and Fulham twins Ryan and Steven Sessegnon.

