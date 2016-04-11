Tasci regrets Bayern move

Serdar Tasci has admitted he regrets his decision to leave Spartak Moscow for Bayern Munich in the January transfer window.

The Bavarians brought in Tasci on loan until the end of the season after they lost Jerome Boateng and Javi Martinez to injury, but the centre-back has been unable to make much of an impact at the Allianz Arena.

Tasci has featured just once in all competitions and he has acknowledged he expected more from his transfer.

"I would not have joined Bayern had I known that I would get any playing time," Tasci told Bild.

Bayern have an option to sign Tasci on a permanent deal, but seem unlikely to buy the 28-year-old, whose future remains undecided for now.

"We will see what happens at the end of the season. I don't know yet what my future looks like," the former Stuttgart man added.

"We will have to wait and see what options I have. It is too soon to say anything about it.

"A return to Stuttgart? That could be an interesting option."