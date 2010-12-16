Tasci transfer could take place in January

The 23-year-old was linked with a £10 million switch to both Emirates Stadium and White Hart Lane last summer, but Stuttgart were unwilling to sell on the back of losing star midfielder Sami Khedira to Real Madrid.

But with Stuttgart toiling away down in 17th spot and set for a scrap for Bundesliga survival after the winter break, Tasci is believed to be open to a quick route out of the Mercedes-Benz Arena when the window reopens in two weeks time, presumably putting both Arsene Wenger and Harry Redknapp on high alert.

"The situation at the moment is that Serdar is currently injured. There is interest from the Premier League, but it is still early. We will have to all have a talk in the break, but we will see," Tasci's agent Oliver Mintzlaff told Sport.co.uk.

"Stuttgart have been struggling in the Bundesliga recently and have appointed a new manager, so we will have to wait until he [Tasci] returns from injury in the next 10 days and see what happens.

"The current injury is nothing serious, and he is very close to a full recovery."

Tasci signed a new five-year contract in August 2009 which has another four years to run, but has previously intimated that he is keen to swap the Bundesliga for the Premier League.

"Serdar is aware of the interest from the Premier League, and he is eager to play in England at some point during his career," agent Uli Ferber said in The Sun last summer.

"He is a fan of the Premier League and the football played in England and he respects both Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur as two of the biggest clubs in the Premier League and in Europe.

"He would love to play for such a well-supported club. Also he is a fan of Arsene Wenger, the work he has done, and has great respect for him."

Wenger brought in central defenders Laurent Koscielny and Sebastien Squillaci during pre-season to compensate for the loss of Sol Campbell, Mikael Silvestre, William Gallas and Phillipe Senderos.

While North London rival Redknapp is also thought to be monitoring several centre-backs, with Ledley King and Jonathan Woodgate continually plagued by injury.

Fellow stopper Michael Dawson returned to the side against Chelsea last weekend, making his first senior appearance since injuring himself on international duty in September.

By James Martini