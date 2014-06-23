Tassotti reveals difficult Seedorf relationship

Former Milan midfielder Seedorf was tasked with rescuing a disappointing season after being named as Massimiliano Allegri's replacement in January, but failed and was sacked at the end of the campaign after finishing eighth in Serie A.

Life under the inexperienced coach was tough for Tassotti and he almost left San Siro due to their difficult working relationship.

However, Tassotti is looking forward to the future after Filippo Inzaghi was appointed as Milan's new coach.

"It wasn't an easy relationship," he is quoted as saying in the Gazzetta dello Sport. "But that is all in the past so it's useless talking about it.

"I haven't spoken to him since it happened. I tried to work with him in the best way possible.

"But you have to feel like it's a collaboration, and feel easy working together – it didn't feel like that.

"I was very close to leaving Milan, but then I was told that there would be a new man coming in and I was wanted as part of the coaching staff.

"I spoke with Pippo and with the club, and decided to stay."