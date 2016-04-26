Tavecchio coy on Conte replacement

Antonio Conte's replacement as Italy coach will not be announced until after the Coppa Italia final on May 21, according to Italian Football Federation president Carlo Tavecchio.

Conte will leave his role as national team coach after Euro 2016 to join Premier League side Chelsea, the former Juve boss having already agreed a three-year deal at Stamford Bridge.

The identity of his successor remains to be seen with the likes of Claudio Ranieri, Roberto Donadoni, Fabio Capello and Walter Mazzarri all being linked with the role.

However, Tavecchio is in no rush to make an appointment and will wait for the season to finish before beginning the process of replacing Conte.

"I will not be dealing with this issue until May 21," he said.

"Because between then and now a series of elements could move to make us change or take decisions.

"After the Coppa Italia final all the waters will be still and we'll see if there are any boats or ships in the area."