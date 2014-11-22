Taylor hints knee injury not as bad as first feared

Taylor limped out 34 minutes into Saturday 's 1-0 win over QPR with what seemed like another knee problem.

The former Wigan Athletic man looked visibly upset having appeared to hurt his right knee and is set for a scan, but has suggested that the injury is not as bad as first feared.

"Thank you all for your positive messages," he posted via his official Twitter account.

"I appreciate them all, just to let you know I have no major problem an[d] I had to come off today…just to be on the safe side.

"I was just gutted to come off that's why I got so emotional as I've worked so hard to get back. Thanks again."