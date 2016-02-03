Teams need to 'commit murder' to see red against Palace - Pardew

Alan Pardew believes teams have to "commit murder" to earn a red card against his Crystal Palace side.

The Palace manager was furious with referee Mike Jones after his side's 2-1 loss to AFC Bournemouth on Tuesday, in which he thought Adam Smith should have been sent off for a professional foul on Jordan Mutch in the 84th minute.

Mutch was running towards goal when Smith bought him down well outside the box and was shown just a yellow card, which drew the ire of Pardew.

The 54-year-old was already unhappy with the referees after an incident involving Stoke City's Stephen Ireland and Yohan Cabaye during Saturday's FA Cup fixture did not result in a red card.

"I spoke to [referees' chief] Mike Riley about [Mark] Clattenberg because the two incidents Saturday, the guy [Stoke's Stephen Ireland] should get sent off," Pardew said.

"No one gets sent off against us, no one. You've got to really commit murder to get sent off against Crystal Palace, no one gets sent off here.

"Again, we have a one-on-one [against Bournemouth], when Jordon Mutch goes through. For me, it's another tough decision.

"The one on Saturday was a definite sending off in my opinion, which Mike Riley agreed with me on, and at some point we will get a referee that acknowledges that, maybe."