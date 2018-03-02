Tebas backs FA sanction over Guardiola's yellow ribbon

Pep Guardiola's Football Association (FA) charge for wearing a yellow ribbon as a protest over Catalan political prisoners has been backed by La Liga president Javier Tebas.

Guardiola was sanctioned by the FA last week over the ribbon, which the Manchester City boss wears to draw attention to the plight of Jordi Sanchez and Jordi Cuixart.

The pair were placed in custody as part of the crackdown that followed last October's referendum on Catalan independence - a poll Madrid's national government deemed illegal.

Former Barcelona coach Guardiola has until 1800 GMT on March 5 to respond to the FA charge, but Tebas backs the governing body's stance.

"I am in favour of the sanction," Tebas said. "I am not surprised that my friend [former Barcelona president Joan] Laporta is against and supports Guardiola."

Pep Guardiola has been charged by The FA. Full statement: . February 23, 2018

Guardiola has indicated he would be willing to stop wearing the yellow ribbon if City requested he take it off.

"The club is in front of me," Guardiola said following the FA charge. "It is more important what happens in the team than what is, in this case, my personal opinion, of course.

"I think that is not going to happen but if it happens they are my bosses and of course I am going to accept. The club is more important than my personal opinion.

"I don't want to damage my team. I don't what to damage my club, not at all."