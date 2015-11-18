Tebas confident in security measures ahead of El Clasico

La Liga president Javier Tebas is confident the Spanish police will ensure this weekend's El Clasico will pass without any security problems.

Following the terror attacks in Paris on Friday – which included an attack outside the Stade de France while France faced Germany – two international friendlies were cancelled on Tuesday.

Belgium's clash with Spain was postponed 24 hours before kick-off in Brussels and Germany's encounter with Netherlands in Hannover was called off due to a security incident.

This weekend sees one of the biggest matches in club football take place in Madrid as Barcelona visit fierce rivals Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu, but Tebas has full confidence the fixture will go ahead without any concerns.

"The Spanish police are always there to ensure safety in all the matches; moreover, they are well aware as to which games carry greater or lesser risk," he told Marca. "Nobody can doubt the police's ability to know what's what; they know the times we are living in only too well.

"Just as they have in the past, they know how things stand now and will take all the necessary precautions.

"Unfortunately, in this country we have great experience of terrorism. We have suffered it for years and therefore we know, as do the police, what measures must be taken for each situation and in each game.

"I am not in the slightest concerned about what might happen on Saturday, as we are sure that the police know what to do."

He added: "What happened on Friday wasn't any normal event and so it caused a lot of commotion.

"All the measures being taken are logical and correct. Faced with the slightest possibility, any given game must be called off. I trust that here on Saturday there won't be any problems."