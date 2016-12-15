Technology must be clearer, says Zidane

Zinedine Zidane says the Video Assistant Referee system (VARs) must be clearer if it is to be used on a more regular basis following confusion at the end of Real Madrid's Club World Cup semi-final.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored with the last meaningful touch of Madrid's 2-0 victory over Club America - the Portuguese's 500th club career goal.

Initially, there appeared to be doubts over whether the effort would stand, with match official Enrique Caceres consulting the VARs for a possible offside, with replays showing Ronaldo to have timed his run onto James Rodriguez's pass perfectly.

Luka Modric was scathing in his criticism of the system after the match and, while Zidane is open to any ideas to improve the game, the Frenchman acknowledged there were issues to be ironed out before it is more widely used.

"We must adapt to what FIFA want to do," he said. "In Ronaldo's goal, there was bit of confusion. Things must be done clearer. But we must adapt.

"Improving things is good for football. But it must be clearer for everyone and it was not in this move."

Madrid were far from their best in Yokohama, Karim Benzema's goal on the stroke of half-time settling any nerves before Ronaldo's landmark intervention right at the end, as Zidane's side booked a final spot against Kashima Antlers on Sunday.

"It was a strange game, especially in rhythm," Zidane said. "We achieved the goal just before the break and that suited us.

"We got the victory and we rest now for Sunday. We achieved what we came for and that is the final.

"The first half was difficult, but we did well to score before the break. Then the second half was better. You have to kill the game and we did at the end, with Cristiano.

"We are ready to play. We came from afar, then the time difference...it cost us to get into the game.

"We are prepared and especially motivated. We are prepared because it is an important trophy and we want to give everything to win this World Cup."