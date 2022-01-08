Teenager Reece McAlear rescues point for Inverness from bench
Teenager Reece McAlear stepped off the bench to secure cinch Championship promotion-chasers Inverness a point from a 1-1 home draw with Raith.
Half-time substitute McAlear, on loan from Norwich, struck a superb equaliser in the 86th minute to cancel out Ethan Ross’ first-half opener for the visitors.
Both sides created plenty of chances in an end-to-end encounter, with Raith drawing first blood in the 24th minute through Ross’ emphatic finish after he had been teed up by Jamie MacDonald.
Inverness salvaged a point in the closing stages when McAlear rifled home following Sean Welsh’s assist, but the home side failed to cash in on leaders Arbroath’s surprise 1-0 defeat at Ayr and remain two points adrift of top spot.
