Teixeira deserving of big move - Dentinho

Alex Teixeira is deserving of an opportunity at one of the biggest clubs in Europe, according to his Shakhtar Donetsk team-mate Dentinho.

Teixeira has been heavily linked with a move to Premier League champions Chelsea and in November stated he had received offers from them, as well as Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus.

The 26-year-old has been in sensational form for the Ukrainian side, scoring 22 goals in his 15 league appearances so far this season.

Dentinho feels his team-mate's form is deserving of a big European move and a call-up from Dunga for his first Brazil appearance.

"Alex Teixeira is a great guy who is doing very well, he is deserving of an opportunity in a big team and even in the Brazilian national team," the 27-year-old told UOL.

"If in a season there have been 15 games and he has scored 20 or 25 goals, it is no wonder they are looking at him."

Dentinho was linked with a return to Corinthians last year but said there was no potential for a move, though he did not rule out such a switch following the expiration of his contract in Ukraine.

"There were no negotiations. Shakhtar has not released me and I have been playing more this season," he added.

"The desire to go to another club or return to Corinthians was very great, but the Ukrainians are hard negotiators.

"I have 18 months left on my contract, who knows if I'll negotiate with another club, who knows if that will be Corinthians."