Telegraph passes findings to FA after further corruption claims

The Daily Telegraph has agreed to give all relevant transcripts to the Football Association (FA) following further revelations in its investigation into alleged corruption in English football that brought down England manager Sam Allardyce.

On Tuesday, the UK newspaper alleged eight current or former Premier League managers stand accused of receiving illegal payments or "bungs" as part of player transfers.

The Telegraph, which claims to have found "widespread evidence of corruption in the English game", obtained its information from Pino Pagliara, who was banned from football for five years for match-fixing in 2005, the Italian agent's business partner Dax Price and two other unnamed agents during meetings with undercover reporters.

According to the report two Championship managers are also said to be implicated.

The latest part of the Telegraph investigation emerged less than two hours after the FA parted company with Allardyce by mutual agreement on account of the 61-year-old being filmed allegedly telling undercover reporters how they could "get around" FA transfer rules regarding third-party ownership of players.

Footage also appeared to show Allardyce discuss a £400,000 fee to work for the reporters' fictitious Far East investment group, while criticising his immediate predecessor Roy Hodgson and Gary Neville.

England Under-21 boss Gareth Southgate will replace the former Sunderland manager for the team's final four matches of 2016, beginning with the October 8 World Cup qualifier against Malta at Wembley – the costly rebuilding of which Allardyce also seemingly labelled as "stupid" in the Telegraph video.

FA chief executive Martin Glenn, who oversaw Allardyce's appointment, described the episode as "really painful", while former England captain Alan Shearer told the BBC his nation were now "a laughing stock of world football".