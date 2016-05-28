Ter Stegen: Barcelona season a success

Marc-Andre ter Stegen feels Barcelona's 2015-16 campaign has been a success despite their premature exit from the Champions League.

The Catalans won La Liga and the Copa del Rey, but their European campaign came to end in the quarter-finals as Atletico Madrid prevailed.

Nevertheless, Ter Stegen is pleased with Barcelona's recent trophy haul.

"We did not only win La Liga and the Copa del Rey. We also won the Club World Cup and the European Supercup at the start of the season," Ter Stegen told the official DFB website.

"And we can win the Spanish Supercup at the start of next season. We have won seven trophies over the past two seasons and we can still win an eighth piece of silverware. I'd say that is a very good achievement.

"You have to be realistic. It is impossible to win the Champions League each season, even if that is of course what you want. We were beaten by Atletico Madrid and we all know they are a difficult opponent. Games against Atletico are always special.

"Of course, we would have liked to progress, but we have to accept how things went. We have another shot at silverware next season."