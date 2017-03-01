Terry admits Manchester City bid gave him leverage to negotiate better Chelsea deal

John Terry has acknowledged he used interest from Manchester City to negotiate a new and improved contract with Chelsea back in 2009.

City were keen to lure the centre-back to the Etihad Stadium at the time and even tabled a formal bid for Terry.

The defender preferred a prolonged stay at Chelsea, though, and used City's offer as leverage to get a better deal at Stamford Bridge.

"I met Roman [Abramovich] at the time and told him I want to stay," he told ITV’s Play to the Whistle.

"Manchester City had made an offer.

"What it does do is it gives you bargaining power to go in and renegotiate a contract.

"So it gives you a bit of power."

Terry has struggled to secure regular first-team action at Chelsea this campaign following the arrival of Antonio Conte, making just five Premier League appearances.

His contract at Stamford Bridge is due to expire in June.