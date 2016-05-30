Terry: Chelsea must learn from mistakes and fight for trophies again

John Terry is hopeful Chelsea can challenge for top honours again under Antonio Conte after a disappointing 2015-16 campaign.

The Stamford Bridge side had to settle for a 10th-place finish in the Premier League as they missed out on European football, while also prematurely crashing out of the Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup.

Terry is optimistic about their chances next season, though, in what could be his last season at Chelsea after recently signing a one-year renewal.

"I'm delighted to have signed for another year. It will be my 22nd year at Chelsea, so I'm obviously delighted. I've been there an awfully long time," Terry told Sky Sports.

"I'm looking forward to working under the new manager as well, it's exciting times for all of us and hopefully we can improve on what was a disappointing season this year.

"At a big club like Chelsea, like all the other big clubs, you want to win trophies and be in competitions right until the last minute.

"This season we weren't, so we have to learn from that and hopefully come back and be in the fight for a lot of trophies next year."