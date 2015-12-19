Terry: Fabregas and Costa not to blame for Chelsea struggles

John Terry offered words of support for Cesc Fabregas and Diego Costa after the pair were booed during Chelsea's win over Sunderland at Stamford Bridge.

The Premier League champions began Saturday one point clear of the relegation zone, but were 3-1 winners in their first game since Jose Mourinho's departure.

The Spain internationals had their names jeered when read out by the stadium announcer before kick-off and again when they were substituted in the second half.

Terry insists the majority of the squad are responsible for the team's disappointing position, rather than just Fabregas and Costa.

"I think all of us are in this position, not just one or two individuals," said the Chelsea captain.

"We are all in the position because one or two have performed and the rest haven't unfortunately.

"But that's in past and we have to move on and start winning football matches and Chelsea need to be a lot higher than we are."

Although Guus Hiddink was appointed manager until the end of the season earlier on Saturday – with Steve Holland and Eddie Newton taking charge against the Black Cats – Mourinho's name was sung by the Chelsea faithful throughout the fixture.

Terry acknowledged the supporters are right to be frustrated by the club's situation and need to be won over.

"Chelsea is such a big club we're not used to being here the last 10 years we've had a lot of good times," he added.

"They'll support us thorough this and we'll come out on top if we keep putting in performances like that. They're disappointed and so are we, we don't want to be where we are.

"There was a lot of pressure on us before the game, but we've brought that on ourselves.

"We're big enough to stand up and be counted for, and today we needed everyone and everyone was superb.

"Some of the football was excellent, one and two touch, and we got the two-goal cushion as well so we were delighted with performance and the win."