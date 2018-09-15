Terry keen to move into management

Chelsea great John Terry confirmed he wanted to move into management once his playing career is over.

Terry, 37, is still considering his playing future, having turned down a move to Spartak Moscow due to family reasons.

The defender spent last season at Aston Villa and is seemingly keen to continue playing.

But, speaking to Chelsea's official app The 5th Stand on Friday, Terry said management was his aim.

"It's been a good seven weeks with the family, which is the first time in 22 years. Some real quality time. It was just really important to switch off after my career and reflect on things," he said.

"I'm still undecided what I'm doing next. My end game is to be a manager and that's what I'm working towards with the younger boys here."

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri said on Friday he was open to Terry returning to the Premier League club as a coach.

But Terry is yet to decide if he is ready to retire, saying he had been training as he waits for potential playing opportunities.

"I was training every day. I wanted to stay fit in case something came along. I'm still waiting," he said.

"I'm undecided, but enjoying my time to really concentrate on my badges. It's what I really want to do."

Terry won five Premier League titles and a Champions League among numerous trophies during his time at Chelsea.