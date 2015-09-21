Terry to make Chelsea return against Walsall, Mourinho confirms

John Terry will make his return to the Chelsea line-up for their League Cup tie against Walsall on Wednesday, manager Jose Mourinho has confirmed.

The club captain was left out of the team for the Champions League win over Maccabi Tel Aviv and the controversial Premier League triumph over rivals Arsenal on Saturday.

Terry started every game for Mourinho in the league last season but for now will have to settle for a low-key cup tie in his bid for playing time.

Mourinho also stated Diego Costa will drop down to the bench for the game at Walsall, meaning Radamel Falcao will play from the start.

"Yes, I will play Falcao - Diego goes on the bench," the Portuguese boss said.

When asked whether Terry would play, he added: "Sure, of course."

Despite leaving Terry out of his side at the weekend in favour of Gary Cahill and Kurt Zouma, Mourinho launched an impassioned defence of the 34-year-old.

"John Terry doesn't need me to speak with him because he knows what I feel, what I think," he said.

"He knows the relationship; he knows that he's my man. He knows that if I need to choose one out of 25 to be my man, he's the first.

"He knows that I care about him as a person, as a player."