Terry not seeking revenge against PSG

John Terry said revenge is not on the agenda ahead of Chelsea's hosting of Paris Saint-Germain in the return leg of their Champions League last-16 fixture.

French champions PSG eliminated Chelsea at the same stage last season, as Thiago Silva headed home over Chelsea captain Terry to seal progression, despite playing with 10 men for almost 90 minutes after Zlatan Ibrahimovic was sent off.

This time around, Chelsea are 2-1 down following Edinson Cavani's winner at Parc de Princes in the first leg in Paris, but Terry - who remains under an injury cloud - believes the quarter-final remains in reach.

"We've come back from worse results in the past," Terry said.

"We still have a great chance at home. Those nights at the Bridge are unbelievable. Let's just hope it's another big night and we can progress. It's not about revenge at all, it's about getting to the next stage of the competition.

"We have players who are hungry and have had a lot of disappointments in the competition that want to go on further, so it's going to be a good game.

"They're a good side as well. They showed that the first leg. But hopefully we'll have enough to go through."

Chelsea enter the second leg in good form, with the Londoners yet to lose under interim manager Guus Hiddink in the Premier League.

While PSG have come undone in Ligue 1, losing to Lyon and stuttering in a 0-0 draw against Montpellier on Saturday.

"It's great we've been able to turn things around," he said.

"It was always going to happen. Because the players, the personnel, were always there.

"We would obviously have liked it to come earlier in the season. But we knew we had the quality in the dressing-room. I knew we’d be OK in the long run."