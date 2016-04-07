Terry picks seven Leicester players in PFA team

John Terry has selected seven Leicester City players in his Premier League PFA Team of the Year, with Riyad Mahrez his Player of the Year.

Chelsea captain Terry revealed his selection on Instagram ahead of the end-of-season gala, and also picked Tottenham Hotspur forward Harry Kane as his Young Player of the Year.

Leicester and Spurs are locked in a title race the Foxes look set to win, and the former England international's picks reflect that.

Mahrez took the top honour, but he was joined in the best XI by team-mates Kasper Schmeichel, Robert Huth, Wes Morgan, Danny Drinkwater, N'Golo Kante and Jamie Vardy.

Kane and the Leicester seven are joined in Terry's team by Chris Smalling - picked at right-back - along with Ryan Bertrand and Dimitri Payet.

Mahrez is widely considered favourite for the Player of the Year award, having managed 16 goals and 11 assists in helping Leicester to the top of the table.

Kane, meanwhile, has fired more than 20 goals for the second consecutive season, becoming just the fifth Englishman in Premier League history to do so.

Mesut Ozil is the most notable absentee from Terry's side, with the World Cup winner tallying 18 assists so far this term - only two short of Thierry Henry's record.

The Chelsea man instead opted for recent England debutant Drinkwater, Kante and Payet to join Mahrez in the midfield.