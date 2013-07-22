Terry prepared for new season

The defender was hampered throughout the back end of the previous campaign with an ankle injury, which kept him out of the UEFA Europa League final victory over Benfica.

But the 32-year-old is fully prepared for 2013-14 after taking part in all of pre-season training thus far.

"I am fit and well," he told the club's official website.

"I had the injury on my ankle at the end of last season but I came back a week early to get some extra fitness under my belt, and I think that has served me well so far in training.

"Everyone does their own little thing to stay fit in the summer. You tend to stay off football pitches and mainly do gym work like bikes and treadmills. Everyone keeps themselves ticking over.

"You can catch up if you don't have a good pre-season but all the time you are chasing which you don't want to be doing."

The former England captain went on to say that Chelsea's training camp in Asia has been ideal to integrate the team's new signings, adding there is plenty of competition for a spot in Jose Mourinho's starting XI.

"It is a big pre-season for everyone and everyone wants to be in the team at the start of the season, and that is what we are aiming for.

"There are new young signings too, they are obviously hungry and with points to prove and they are fighting for places as well, and competition has been very good in training.

"The new lads have settled in really well and the quality is good, and these trips definitely help that because you are in each other's pockets all day every day, so it is a great opportunity for them to get to know the other players."