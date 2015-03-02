Terry rules out return to England setup

The Chelsea captain retired from the international game in September 2012 after claiming the Football Association made his position "untenable" in the wake of accusations he racially abused Anton Ferdinand.

When asked if Sunday's triumph at Wembley had prompted him to reconsider his position, Terry was unequivocal in his response.

"I have missed it, playing in these big stadiums and in these competitions and I'm delighted to get back to Wembley," he said.

"They started playing the national anthem before the game and I was going then.

"No. It's the simple answer. I don't want to go into it right now.

"Being back at Wembley, the atmosphere, the stadium, it's one of the best I have played in, but it's never crossed my mind.

"I have drawn a line under it and the England squad can move on now."