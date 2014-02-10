Tevez not worried about personal milestones

The Argentina international scored twice in the opening 21 minutes of Sunday's 2-2 draw with Verona on Sunday to seemingly put the league leaders in a comfortable position.

However, after Luca Toni had halved the deficit early in the second half, Juan Ignacio Gomez earned Verona a share of the spoils with a stoppage-time header.

Despite taking his Serie A goal tally to 13 this season with his double, Tevez was disappointed to drop points, but insisted the setback made him even determined to help Juve claim a hat-trick of successive titles.

"I'm not happy because I like winning," he told the club's official website after the draw. "I won't be thinking about my two goals, just the fact that we weren't able to come away with the three points.

"I'm not setting any personal objectives as far as goals are concerned.

"What matters more is winning the Scudetto."

Sunday's game also saw new Juventus signing Pablo Daniel Osvaldo make his debut and Tevez already anticipates forming a fruitful partnership with the striker, who is on loan from Southampton.

"We immediately showed a good understanding when he came off the bench, despite the fact that we've only trained together for a short period of time," he added.

"(Coach Antonio) Conte's work is tailored to enable us to play well together, and the results are clear for all to see."