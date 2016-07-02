Tevez stands up for Messi: The AFA is a mess

Carlos Tevez has come out in defence of compatriot Lionel Messi after the Argentina captain announced he is retiring from international football.

Messi shocked the world of football after revealing he will quit internationals, having suffered another defeat in a major tournament.

Sunday's penalty shoot-out loss to Chile in the Copa America Centenario decider was the fourth time Messi had tasted defeat in a final representing Argentina.

Following losses in the 2007 and 2015 Copa finals, as well as the 2014 World Cup decider, Messi claimed he was "tired" of the national team.

However, Tevez, among others, believe the decision was partly due to his fledging relationship with the Argentine Football Association (AFA).

"The AFA is an absolute mess," Boca Juniors captain Tevez told TyC Sports.

"Leo sees the players breaking their backs for the shirt and sees the AFA neglecting them.

"We have to put ourselves in his position. He is tired, and that's normal. I also got tired of the national team a few times.

"We have to give him time. It is obvious that we need him.

"After a few games have passed and everything at the AFA is a bit more organised, perhaps the national team can seduce him back - and we will be waiting for him."