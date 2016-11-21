Tevez unimpressed after Gutierrez sparks melee

Boca Juniors captain Carlos Tevez slammed Teo Gutierrez after the Rosario Central player sparked ugly scenes during Sunday's 1-1 draw in the Argentine Primera Division.

Boca led at La Bombonera through Dario Benedetto after 11 minutes, only for Gutierrez to level six minutes later.

The Colombia forward, formerly of Boca's bitter rivals River Plate, then celebrated provocatively in front of the home supporters, leading to an angry response from the opposition players and a melee that saw police enter the field.

Gutierrez and Boca's Ricardo Centurion were sent off as a result and neither side could find a winner thereafter with reduced numbers.

"It was a strange game, after the equaliser it became very difficult," Tevez told reporters.

"What Teo did was not necessary, but I'm not surprised. We all know what kind of player he is. This is normal for him."

The draw leaves Boca fourth, seven points behind undefeated Estudiantes after 10 matches.