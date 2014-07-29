Trending

Tevez's father released after kidnapping

By

Carlos Tevez's father was released unharmed after he was kidnapped in Buenos Aires on Tuesday, according to the player's lawyer.

Segundo Tevez was reportedly carjacked by a group of men in Moron, west of Argentina's capital city.

Argentinean police said the men made calls demanding a ransom for the victim but lawyer Gustavo Galasso confirmed the Juventus striker's father had been freed and was "in good shape" after the ordeal.

Galasso did not confirm whether a ransom fee was paid to grant the elder Tevez his release, though media outlets in Argentina reported a six-figure sum had been agreed.

Earlier on Tuesday, Juventus announced Tevez would miss Wednesday's pre-season fixture with Cesena due to family reasons and granted permission for the Argentinean forward to travel to South America.

This is not the first time a professional footballer has been affected by kidnapping in Argentina.

The brother of former Argentina international Juan Roman Riquelme was kidnapped in 2002 and he was eventually freed after a ransom fee was reportedly paid.