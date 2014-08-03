Thai Premier League Wrap: Air Force end winless run

The Korean striker's first goal for the club just four minutes into Saturday's clash consigned fifth-placed United to defeat and gave the home side their first victory in eight matches.

Not since a 3-1 victory at Chainat Hornbill back in June had Air Force Central secured three points, but they finally gave their supporters something to shout about and moved up a place to 17th in the table.

Javier Patino scored a hat-trick as leaders Buriram United stretched their unbeaten run in the league to 18 games with a ruthless 4-0 hammering of Suphanburi.

All four goals came in the second half, with Suachao Nutnum opening the scoring 10 minutes into the second half before Philippines striker Patino stole the show with a treble to ensure United maintained their two-point lead at the summit.

Chonburi are in second spot after they beat Samut Songkhram 4-0 on Saturday and rivals BEC Tero Sasana slipped up with a 3-2 defet at Sisaket on Sunday.

Chakrit Buathong, Thiago Cunha, Juliano Mineiro and Pipob On-Mo were on target as Chonburi secured a resounding home victory to heap more misery on bottom side Samut Songkhram, who have claimed just a point from their last 10 matches.

Elsewhere, Milan Bubalo scored twice as Muang Thong United beat second-bottom PTT Rayong 3-0 on Sunday while new Army United head coach Gary Stevens watched on as Raphael Botti scored both goals in a 2-1 victory over Bangkok Glass on Saturday.

Stevens is set to take charge for the first time against PTT Rayong next Sunday.

Bangkok United came from behind to thrash relegation-threatened Songkhla United 5-2 on Saturday, while Michael Murcy struck seven minutes from time to ensure Police United salvaged a 1-1 draw at Chainat Hornbill on Sunday.

In the other games to be played on Sunday, TOT SC ended a run of six defeats in a row by winning 2-0 at Singhtarua, while Osotspa drew 1-1 with Ratchaburi.