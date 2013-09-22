Thai Premier League Wrap: Buriram held by Army

Buriram may have had to settle for a point but they remain unbeaten in the league and still have a five-point cushion ahead of second-place Muang Thong United, after they were also held.

Muang Thong were relieved not to see the gap widen after they drew 1-1 against Samut Songkhram on Saturday.

Babo Marc Landry opened the scoring for the hosts in the 14th minute, only for Chainarong Tatong to equalise 17 minutes from time.

Third-placed Chonburi made up some ground on the top two with a convincing 5-1 win against Songkhla United.

Chonburi scored at regular intervals throughout the match, with Brazilian Thiago Cunha netting twice.

Darko Rakocevic grabbed Songkhla's consolation.

Struggling Chiangrai United picked up a crucial victory as they attempt to avoid relegation with a 4-2 win away to BEC Tero Sasana.

The visitors raced into a 2-0 lead inside the opening 10 minutes but saw that advantage wiped out by a Silva Cleiton double just after the break.

However, Chiangrai refused to roll over as Nurul Sriyarngem and Choklap Nilsang both hit the back of the net to seal all three points.

Pattaya United picked up their eighth win of the season with a 3-0 victory over Chainat.

Marian Juhas and Obinna Ajodu gave the hosts a two-goal advantage at the break, before Jira Jarernsuk added a third with 11 minutes to play.

Chainat's bad day was compounded by Patek Philippe's last-minute dismissal for a second bookable offence.

The Bangkok derby between United and 10-man Glass ended 1-1.

Glass lost Piyachart Tamaphan in the 22nd minute to a straight red card, but they took the lead through Flavien Michelini nine minutes later.

Naruphol Putsorn grabbed a late equaliser for United to deny their rivals all three points.

Elsewhere, Osotspa and Police United also ended 1-1 after Pinyo Inpinit scored a 90th-minute equaliser to cancel out Anthony Moura-Komenan's early strike and earn Police United a point.