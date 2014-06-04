Thai Premier League Wrap: Few surprises at top

Just four points separate first from fourth in what is building up to be an intriguing race for the title, with Muang Thong United and BEC Tero Sasana still level on points at the summit following victories.

Muang Thong were 3-1 winners over beleaguered Air Force Central, midfielder Mario Durovski netting his ninth league goal of the season from the penalty spot before seeing red in a game that also saw Air Force defender Rungroj Sawangsri sent off.

Meanwhile, BEC overcame struggling Songkhla United 2-0 thanks to strikes from midfielders Ekkapoom Potharungroj and Sho Shimoji.

Suphanburi remain four points adrift of the top two thanks to a 3-1 success against Osotspa that keeps them ahead of Chonburi, 1-0 victors over Army United, on goal difference.

Army's defeat allowed Chiangrai United and Buriram United to leapfrog them into fifth and sixth respectively.

Brazilian attacker Renan Marques scored twice as Chiangrai beat 10-man Chainat 3-2, while defending champions Buriram beat Sisaket 2-0.

Sisaket have now slipped into the relegation zone as a result of that defeat and Bangkok United's 2-0 triumph at bottom club Samut Songkhram, which came via a double from midfielder Romain Gasmi.

Elsewhere, Police United won 2-1 at Bangkok Glass, PTT Rayong drew 1-1 with TOT and Ratchaburi's clash with Singhtarua ended goalless.