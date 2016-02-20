Thames Valley Police investigate fan behaviour at Reading v West Brom

Thames Valley Police have confirmed they are investigating a number of unsavoury incidents that marred the FA Cup fifth-round tie between Reading and West Brom

West Brom midfielder Chris Brunt was hit in the face by a coin thrown by one of his own club's supporters after full-time and a police statement revealed various other incidents are under examination - included a bottle being thrown in the direction of a Reading player during the hosts' 3-1 triumph at the Madejski Stadium.

One supporter was arrested for a racially aggravated public order offence after a steward was abused.

"We are investigating a number of incidents during today's FA Cup match between Reading and West Bromwich Albion at the Madejski Stadium," said Sergeant Richard Noone.

"There were a number of incidents of disorder during the second half, including objects being thrown between those sitting in the home section and those sitting in the away section. A bottle was also thrown in the direction of a Reading player.

"Also, during the second half, a 37-year-old man from Sandwell, West Midlands, was arrested for a racially aggravated public order offence.

"The arrest was in connection with an incident during which a steward was verbally abused. The man who was arrested has been released on police bail until April 1."

Sergeant Noone confirmed police will be speaking to Brunt about the coin-throwing incident and urged anyone with information to come forward.

West Brom described the behaviour of the coin-throwing supporter as "sickening" in a statement after the match and said the they will work with police to identify anyone guilty of wrongdoing.

Goalkeeper Ben Foster also criticised the behaviour of the West Brom fan who apparently targeted Brunt, labelling them a "disgrace" in a tweet.

He posted: "Whoever threw that coin at Chris Brunt today, thousands if not millions of kids will see or hear about it. You're a disgrace."

Darren Fletcher opened the scoring for West Brom but Paul McShane, Michael Hector and Lucas Piazon ensured Reading progressed into the FA Cup quarter-finals.