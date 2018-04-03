Trending

That's not even fair! LeBron James lauds Cristiano Ronaldo's 'nasty' bicycle kick

LeBron James led the praise for Cristiano Ronaldo after the Real Madrid superstar's outrageous bicycle kick against Juventus on Tuesday.

From one GOAT, to another.

Two-time reigning champions Madrid put one foot in the Champions League semi-finals thanks to the 33-year-old's brace in the 3-0 first-leg win over 10-man Juve.

It was all about Ronaldo in Turin, where he earned a standing ovation from the home fans at the Allianz Stadium following his second goal of the night – a memorable acrobatic volley past the helpless Gianluigi Buffon.

