That's not even fair! LeBron James lauds Cristiano Ronaldo's 'nasty' bicycle kick
LeBron James led the praise for Cristiano Ronaldo after the Real Madrid superstar's outrageous bicycle kick against Juventus on Tuesday.
From one GOAT, to another.
LeBron James led the praise on social media for Cristiano Ronaldo after the Real Madrid superstar's outrageous bicycle kick against Juventus on Tuesday.
Two-time reigning champions Madrid put one foot in the Champions League semi-finals thanks to the 33-year-old's brace in the 3-0 first-leg win over 10-man Juve.
It was all about Ronaldo in Turin, where he earned a standing ovation from the home fans at the Allianz Stadium following his second goal of the night – a memorable acrobatic volley past the helpless Gianluigi Buffon.
Ronaldo has given us an early contender for Goal of the WeekVoting opens next Wednesday April 3, 2018
What a goal from ! He finally got his scissor kick goal his been looking for his whole career! April 3, 2018
Omg what a goalApril 3, 2018
Irreale April 3, 2018
Cristiano Ronaldo is a joke what a player!April 3, 2018
