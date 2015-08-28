Thauvin needs time to settle at Newcastle – Haidara

Massadio Haidara says new Newcastle United team-mate Florian Thauvin needs time to settle in the Premier League and find his best form.

Thauvin joined Newcastle from Marseille last Wednesday in a deal that saw Remy Cabella go the other way on loan.

After making his debut in last Saturday's 0-0 draw at Manchester United, Thauvin marked his home bow at St James' Park with a fine performance in the League Cup second round in which he scored the opening goal and set up the other three in a 4-1 win over Northampton Town.

Despite that influential display, French compatriot Haidara believes the club need to be patient with Thauvin.

"Florian is a big name in France. He is young, but he is a big talent and will be a very good player for us," Haidara told the Newcastle Evening Chronicle.

"It means we have more options for the team going forward. He will help us to win a lot of games this season.

"Now we have to help him to settle down and find his best form. He will be fine if he gets time.

"Game by game he will get better and better."