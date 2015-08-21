Thauvin not fazed by Newcastle price tag

Florian Thauvin insists he feels no pressure from the fee Newcastle United forked out to sign him from Marseille.

Newcastle are reported to have paid the Ligue 1 club £13million for the winger, while also allowing Remy Cabella to move in the opposite direction on a season-long loan.

France Under-21 international Thauvin will be expected to hit the ground running at St James' Park to justify the outlay and he is excited by the challenge of playing in the Premier League.

"It's not a problem for me to have such a high price tag. I am a footballer and that's my passion and my job," he said.

"It's always been my dream to be a footballer in the Premier League, and I'm happy to be here and do that."

Thauvin is hopeful of making an immediate impact for Newcastle, but admitted it may take time for him to get used to the speed of the Premier League.

"The Premier League is well known for being a very physical league," he added.

"It's a bit different to France. It's not something that concerns me, although maybe I'll have to take a bit of time to get used to it. Once I do, I'll be fine.

"St James' Park is a magnificent stadium, a magnificent ground and they are a massive team too in the Premier League, so it's always an honour and a pleasure to be able to play in such places.

"I did pre-season at Marseille, played in all the friendly games - I even started the season out there, so if the coach needs me, I am there."