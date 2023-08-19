The FA confirms that it will consider Sarina Wiegman for the England men's national team job after Gareth Southgate

The English Football Association would consider making current Lionesses head coach Sarina Wiegman the men’s team head coach when Gareth Southgate eventually moves on, according to FA chief executive Mark Bullingham.

Speaking to various outlets in Australia ahead of a historic first Women’s World Cup final for England on Sunday against Spain, and a first for the nation at senior level since 1966, Wiegman’s continued success in backing up last summer’s European Championship success has again sparked rumours she may one day be primed to replace Southgate in what would be a first of a kind move for a female head coach at this level.

Despite contending with key injuries, Wiegman has reached a second major final in a row in her two years coaching the Lionesses, and a fourth in a row after also reaching both major finals in her time with home nation the Netherlands, leading her to now be well thought of as the best international coach in the world right now.

Sarina Wiegman has reached four finals in a row as an international coach (Image credit: Naomi Baker - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

A World Cup triumph in Sydney on Sunday would stand Wiegman’s achievements alone in the women’s game, and the FA has already had to quell reports she could depart before her contract expires in 2025 to replace the outgoing Vlatko Andonovski as head coach of number one ranked side USA.

Wiegman has transformed the fortunes of the women’s team since replacing Phil Neville and interim replacement Hege Riise in 2021, and the FA CEO wouldn’t rule out moving Wiegman into a different role when Southgate’s contract expires next summer after Euro 2024.

"People always say it is the best man for the job or the best Englishman," Bullingham said on Thursday. "Why does it have to be a man? I think our answer is always: 'it's the best person for the job.' We think Sarina is doing a great job and hope she continues doing it for a long time. I think Sarina could do anything she wants in football.

"If at some point in the future, she decides she wants to move into the men's game, that would be a really interesting discussion, but that's for her, right?

"I don't think we should view it as a step up. If she decides at some point in the future to go in a different direction, I think she's perfectly capable of that.

England manager Gareth Southgate is contracted until 2024 (Image credit: Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

"It's the best person for the job, if that best person is a woman, then why not? You analyse the pool for any job at that particular time and do I think there's a really strong diverse pool of both men and women for any big national job?”

Wiegman would be the first woman to coach at such a high level in the men’s game if it ever came to reality, but others have coached in the men’s game in the past, including the recently sacked France head coach Corinne Diacre, while Hannah Dingley found herself temporarily in charge of EFL side Forest Green Rovers during pre-season.

