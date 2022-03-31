The teams heading to World Cup and those still in contention for final three spots
The qualification picture for the World Cup in Qatar is nearing completion, with 29 of the 32 finalists now confirmed.
Here, the PA news agency looks at the countries to have qualified so far and those still in contention.
Hosts
Qatar
Europe (13 places total)
Qualified: Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, England, France, Germany, Holland, Poland, Portugal, Serbia, Spain, Switzerland
To be decided: Portugal and Poland joined the 10 UEFA group winners by triumphing in play-offs on Tuesday. The final play-off path remains unfinished, with Ukraine’s semi-final against Scotland postponed to June. The winners of that match will take on Wales, who beat Austria in their semi last week.
South America (4/5 places)
Qualified: Argentina, Brazil, Ecuador, Uruguay
To be decided: Argentina, Brazil, Ecuador and Uruguay are through as top-four finishers in South America’s 10-team qualifying competition, while Peru, having come fifth, are the side advancing to the intercontinental play-offs in June when they will face either Australia or the United Arab Emirates for a place in the World Cup.
Asia (4/5 places)
Qualified: Iran, Japan, Saudi Arabia, South Korea
To be decided: Four sides have progressed by finishing in the top two in the two groups of six – the third-placed sides, Australia and the UAE, will face each other in June in Doha for the right to play in the intercontinental play-offs against Peru.
Africa (5 places)
Qualified: Cameroon, Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, Tunisia
To be decided: N/A – all spots were sealed on Tuesday as five two-legged play-offs were completed.
North/Central America & Caribbean (3/4 places)
Qualified: Canada, Mexico, USA
To be decided: Mexico and the United States joined Canada as CONCACAF’s automatic qualifiers on Wednesday night. Fourth-placed Costa Rica will face New Zealand in June, with the winners heading to the finals.
Oceania (0/1 place)
To be decided: New Zealand thrashed Solomon Islands in Doha on Wednesday in the final of Oceania’s qualifiers. They will face Costa Rica in a winner-takes-all intercontinental play-off in Qatar this summer.
