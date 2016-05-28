'There are many regrets' - Galliani on Torres' time at Milan

Adriano Galliani has admitted to having "many regrets" about Fernando Torres' unhappy six-month spell with AC Milan.

Torres returns to San Siro with Atletico Madrid for Saturday's Champions League final against Real Madrid and is expected to be named in Diego Simeone's starting line-up.

The experienced striker has enjoyed a something of a renaissance with Atletico this season, scoring 12 goals in all competitions after rejoining his boyhood club on an 18-month loan from Milan last January.

Torres is under contract with the Serie A club until the end of next month, but will almost certainly not return to Italy, where he scored just one goal in 10 league appearances between August 2014 and January 2015.

And Galliani told Mediaset: "There are many regrets, we had not done very well and he wanted to return to his favourite team.

"I'm happy for him, he's a great guy and a great player."