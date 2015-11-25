There is something wrong between Lewandowski and Robben, claims Matthaus

Former Bayern Munich star Lothar Matthaus believes there is a problem brewing between Robert Lewandowski and Arjen Robben.

Reports have claimed the Poland international was furious with the Dutchman after Bayern's 4-0 Bundesliga win over Stuttgart on November 7, with Robben going for glory himself rather than setting up Lewandowski in a dangerous position on more than one occasion.

Robben has since dismissed suggestions his relationship with Lewandowski has turned sour, while coach Pep Guardiola was quick to defend the winger, stressing he does not want him to change his style of play.

Nevertheless, Matthaus is not convinced the situation has been resolved entirely.

"I see a potential source of unrest in attack," Matthaus wrote in his column for Sport Bild.

"Lewandowski continues to fuel the ongoing discussion about Robben's selfish attitude and that is rubbing off on the Dutchman, hurting his confidence.

"You can just see that there is something wrong between Lewandowski and Robben.

"The two of them should go out for a beer to iron things out. And Robben should pay for it..."