There is still work to do, concedes Guardiola

The Bundesliga champions added yet another trophy to their cabinet as extra-time goals from Arjen Robben and Thomas Muller secured victory for Bayern in the DFB-Pokal at the Olympiastadion in Berlin on Saturday.

Guardiola has faced criticism from many following Bayern's UEFA Champions League semi-final exit at the hands of Real Madrid last month.

And the former Barcelona boss, who also guided the Bavarians to glory in the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup, accepts that there are still areas in which Bayern need to work on.

"I have still not managed to make the team as I would like," Guardiola told ARD.

"There is still much work for me. We can proud of our four titles."